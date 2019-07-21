One more hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday:

Prepare for one more hazy, hot and humid day before showers and storms arrive Sunday afternoon.

The cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds.



Sunday night:

Keep the rain gear handy as showers and storms will continue on and off throughout the night. Temperatures will fall from the 80s down into the low 70s overnight.



Monday:

Expect a few isolated showers and storms Monday. Not as hot and not as humid Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.



Tuesday:

Enjoy the best weather day of the week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and below normal temperatures.

8 day forecast:

The gradual warming trend will continue as we head into next weekend. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected fro much of the work-week. Enjoy the much needed relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures will warm back to the mid to upper 80s next weekend.