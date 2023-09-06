One more muggy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chance for showers and storms today will bring cooler and drier air to the region for much of the extended forecast.

This morning:

We’re watching some showers and storms working through Illinois this morning, which are outpacing a cold front just to the west. Several lightning strikes along with some heavy downpours have been noted on radar.

Temperatures and humidity remain high this morning, with both hovering around the 70° mark.

Wednesday:

We expect a couple of rounds of rain through the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the morning hours. The thinking is coverage should be pretty spotty, but whoever sees rain will likely have some pretty heavy downpours.

Next round will come along a cold front, which should push through the state late this afternoon into the evening hours. There is chance for a few stronger wind gusts, and the possibility of some hail as well.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain quite warm and humidity will also be high. Highs should reach the mid 80s, with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Wednesday night:

Cold front will continue marching through the state through at least the mid evening hours, leaving us with scattered rain/storm chances through as late as Midnight.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with much cooler conditions settling in behind the front. Lows fall to the lower/middle 60s.

Thursday:

Much more refreshing air settles in. Temperature’s will be about 10-15° cooler, and humidity will be significantly lower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday:

Beautiful end to the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be hovering around 10° below average.

Weekend:

Pretty pleasant weekend on tap. Highs should hit the middle/upper 70s both days with mostly sunny conditions.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will continue to remain slightly below average for the long term. Next chance for rain come Tuesday as a trough digs through the Great Lakes.