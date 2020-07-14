One more nice day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A comfortable start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine. Another great afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday night lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

On Wednesday a cold front will track across the state with that come showers and storms late in the evening and overnight. Highs will begin to the warm to the lower 90s with increasing humidity. Some of the late-night storms could turn severe with a marginal risk of severe weather in western Indiana!

Scattered storms will continue through Thursday with scattered storms through the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. A stretch of 90-degree days out ahead of us with the heat and humidity building through the weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with highs humidity making it feel like the upper 90s.

Scattered storms through the rest of the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Feel like temperatures could break into the lower 100s.

The steamy pattern continues through next week with highs still in the lower 90s and a few storms around.