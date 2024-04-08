Overnight weather update for the solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re less than 24 hours away from the solar eclipse and totality that will take place this afternoon here in central Indiana.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms continue to work through the area. We’ll continue to monitor this, and as we get closer to Daybreak, we’ll likely see the rain push out.

Clouds will likely hang tough, I think, for much of the morning, with mostly cloudy conditions through around 8:00 or 9:00. As we get closer to lunchtime, we’ll break up the clouds and turn partly cloudy. Projections are putting cloud cover at around 30 to 40% as we head into the early afternoon and the eclipse begins.

As we get to totality by mid-afternoon, clouds will be around, but mainly at the high, thin variety, which should not limit visibility too much for most of central Indiana. We can’t rule out a few thick clouds in some spots, but it’s very tough to gauge exactly where those are going to set up during that brief 3 to 4 minute window when totality goes over your neighborhood.

Temperatures look to remain very mild, with highs into the mid-70s, which will likely be around as we go through totality at 3:00 in many locations across central Indiana.