INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –We’re tracking isolated storms this evening, cooler air sinks in tonight.



Tonight:

A few spotty storms are possible through sunset. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for areas northeast of Indianapolis. As storms move out clouds and temperatures will decrease. Much cooler conditions are expected overnight.



Tomorrow:

Tomorrow’s my pick of the week with sunny skies and dry conditions. Not as hot and not as humid Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 80s.



Sunday:

Warming up under mostly sunny skies Sunday, expect afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.



8 day forecast:

The gradual warming trend continues as temperatures approach 90 degrees Monday. Mainly dry for much of the work week. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Thursday. Expect above normal temperatures as we head into next weekend.