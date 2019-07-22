INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a terrific week of weather with sunshine and low humidity.



Monday night:

Enjoy a damp and cool evening as much cooler air sinks in tonight. You can give the air conditioner a break as temperatures fall from the 70s to the 50s overnight.



Tuesday:

Tuesday will be the best weather day of the week. (pick of the week) Skies will remain mostly sunny with dry conditions and low humidity. The normal high temperature for Tuesday is set at 85°, expect below normal afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday night:

Mostly clear, dry and cool. Enjoy another pleasant night as temperatures fall from the 60s to the 50s.



Wednesday:

Slightly warmer Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and comfortable as temperatures only warm to the low 80s.



8 Day forecast:

The gradual warming trend continues through the weekend. The sunshine will stick around as we head into the weekend. Enjoy the mid 80s on Friday, and near 90 degree temperatures with increasing humidity this weekend. Showers return to the forecast Monday.