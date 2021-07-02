Weather

Pleasant end to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fantastic Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with low humidity! It’ll be a comfortable end to the week with nothing but blue skies and sunshine during the day! Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Friday night will look and feel great with lows in the upper 50s with clear skies.

This weekend will stay dry and warm with highs inching closer to 80° Saturday with sunshine. For the 4th of July holiday, expect a hot and slightly humid one with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° but we will still see plenty of sunshine!

Early next week, heat and humidity return with highs in the lower 90s with humidity on the rise. It should stay dry for the first half of the week with showers and storms returning midweek. Highs midweek will cool slightly with rain chances with most spots in the mid to lower 80s. It should begin to dry out Friday with highs in the mid-80s.