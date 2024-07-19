Pleasant Mid-July weather continues into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days. Hight humidity returns next week.

This morning:

There were very quiet conditions this morning, with high pressure settling in overhead. We’re mainly clear, with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the state.

Friday:

Canadian high pressure will remain in control for the day today. Just a few isolated clouds will develop later this afternoon. Highs will top out into the upper 70s and lower 80s, and humidity will remain low again today.

Friday night:

Mainly clear skies and comfortable temperatures overnight, with lows dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday:

The warming trend will begin as we head into the weekend, but the overall weather should be wonderful. We’ll get on the back end of high pressure starting Saturday. Expect sunshine with highs back into the lower 80s. The humidity should still remain relatively low for a comfortable afternoon.

Sunday:

High pressure will begin to break down as it continues to move east of us. This will allow for the humidity to rise a bit as we head into your Sunday afternoon. Highs to wrap up the weekend should finish into the mid-80s, which is pretty close to where we should be at this time of year.

7 day forecast:

The pattern looks a little more unsettled as we head into next week. Humidity will be on the rise throughout the week, which will allow for more unstable air and nearly daily afternoon chances for showers and thunderstorms starting on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot as what we experienced this past week. We will see our numbers hover slightly below average in the middle of next week.