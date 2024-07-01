Pleasant Monday, hot and humid mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will remain below average for the start of this holiday week.

This morning:



It’s a very comfortable and quiet start across the area this morning. Mainly clear skies across the state and temperatures holding into the mid- and upper-50s.

Monday:

A very dry and quiet pattern continues to open up this shortened holiday workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs into the upper 70s to around 80° this afternoon.

Monday night:

Mainly clear skies overnight with quiet and comfortably cool conditions. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday:

Heat and humidity will build for our Tuesday afternoon. Look for highs to return to the mid-80s, which is average for early July.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. High temperatures will top out into the lower 90s, with what feels like temperatures near 100°. Scattered storms will increase as we get through the heat of the afternoon and evening. A few gusty storms will be possible, with some heavy downpours as well.

8 day forecast:

Storm chances look to ramp up for the holiday on Thursday. It is hard to pinpoint the exact locations and timing of windstorms, but for outdoor entrance, be aware that there will be chances for storms throughout the day. Scattered rain chances will continue for Friday and early Saturday morning. Humidity should lower as we head into the back half of the holiday weekend.