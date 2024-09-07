Pleasant September evenings ahead

TONIGHT

The evening brings mostly clear skies as temperatures dip to a cool upper 30s, providing perfect conditions for stargazing or an evening stroll. Expect a calm north wind transitioning to calm after midnight.

TOMORROW

Welcome a splendid end to the weekend with abundant sunshine and a high near the low 70s. Light, variable winds in the morning will make outdoor activities particularly enjoyable.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies continue as the temperature drops to around the upper 40s. A gentle west northwest breeze will settle later in the evening, ensuring a crisp end to the day.

MONDAY

The week starts brightly with sunny skies and highs cresting near the low 80s. Calm winds in the morning will pick up slightly from the west southwest by afternoon, perfect for drying out any dewy lawns from the cool night prior.

MONDAY NIGHT

The clear sky theme persists, with temperatures falling to the low 50s. Light south winds provide a gentle backdrop for a peaceful evening.

TUESDAY

Continuing the trend, expect plenty of sun with highs climbing to the mid 80s. Light east winds will add a slight crispness to the otherwise warm air.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s, and a light east northeast breeze keeping the evening comfortable.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek heat approaches with sunny conditions and highs flirting with the high 80s. Calm winds in the morning will shift to a light south southeast breeze, hinting at the warmer days ahead.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s, and a gentle south-southeast wind setting the stage for a slightly warmer Thursday.

THURSDAY

Temperatures peak near the high 80s under mostly sunny skies, with calm winds becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon, suggesting another beautiful day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of late-night showers as temperatures hover around the low 60s. South winds continue, bringing a hint of change in the weather pattern.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week promises a series of sunny and pleasant days, with temperatures gradually warming through mid-week. However, a shift in conditions is expected by next weekend, with potential rain signaling a break from the dry spell. Football fans may want to keep an eye on the weather for next weekend’s games, especially for any Colts events hoping for an open stadium roof.