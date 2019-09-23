Pleasant to start Fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first week of fall will bring comfortable days and cool nights.



Monday night:

Skies will become mostly clear tonight as cooler air sinks into the state. Dry and much cooler overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-50s.



Tuesday:

Enjoy a sunshine day with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We’ll remain dry, calm and comfortable Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.





Wednesday:

A mix of sun and clouds to start your Wednesday. Clouds will increase throughout the day, isolated showers will develop Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.



8 Day forecast:

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Thursday with near normal high temperatures in the mid-70s. Warming up to end the workweek with several chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will briefly return to the upper 80s next week.