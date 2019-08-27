Pleasant weather returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a stretch of wet days across the area, the sun returns with very comfortable temperatures for the next several days.

Tonight:

Cold front responsible for scattered showers for much of the day will continue to push east. Drier air settles in quickly this evening, leading to gradual clearing skies and cooler temperatures for the overnight.

Lows fall to the upper 50s across the area.

Wednesday:

Beautiful weather on tap for the mid-week. Low humidity and below normal temperatures combined with lots of sunshine should make for a great afternoon, as highs top out in the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

We should stay quiet into Thursday with sunshine and below normal temperatures. Stationary boundary will sag into the state late Friday into Saturday and Sunday, sparking isolated showers from time to time through that period.