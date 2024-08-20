Pleasant weather this afternoon, chilly temperatures tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs will be running 10° below average for this time of year.

This morning:

It’s a beautiful morning with clear skies, very dry air, low humidity, and cooler temperatures, with most areas hovering around 60° this morning.

Tuesday:

We should be a little cooler today with lighter winds. The humidity will be very low, which will lead to lots of sunshine with just a few scattered clouds later this afternoon. Highs will top out into the mid-70s, which is about 10° below average.



Tuesday night:

Chilly temperatures for the overnight hours. Expect numbers to dip to the lower 50s around the Indianapolis metro area. Parts of northern Indiana will see lows dip to the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday:

Seasonably cool temperatures look to continue for Wednesday, with highs into the mid-70s for the afternoon hours.

7 day forecast:

Temperatures will warm for the back half of the workweek, with numbers returning to around 80 for Thursday and back to the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday. Humidity will be on the rise as we gear up for the weekend, and high heat will continue to build from the end of the weekend into early next week. Several days of 90° weather will be possible starting Sunday and into the first half of the new work week. There is very little in the way of rain chances over the next seven days, with only an isolated chance possible both Saturday and Sunday.