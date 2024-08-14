Pleasant Wednesday, wet and stormy end to workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Potential for strong storms and heavy rain moves in Thursday and Friday.

This morning:

Quiet conditions again for another morning, with mild temperatures and relatively clear skies this morning.

Wednesday:

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with southeasterly winds blowing in some milder temperatures throughout the day. We may see a few puffy clouds develop late in the afternoon, but overall, we should have a sun-filled Wednesday across the area. Highs will top out into the mid- and potentially upper-80s in parts of southern Indiana.

Wednesday night:

We’ll begin mostly clear for the evening hours, with partly cloudy skies developing overnight. We will keep our eye out on storm development back to our west in Iowa and Illinois overnight, but most storms should avoid our state until Thursday. Lows will dip down to the mid-60s.

Thursday:

A complex of weakening storms will start to roll through the state early in the morning on Thursday. The best chances for rain in the morning as of now appear to be in the western portions of the state.

Meanwhile, we expect more convective development in Illinois later on into the afternoon. Those storms will head our way by late afternoon into the evening hours. There is the potential for some strong to severe storms, mainly damaging winds, and some very heavy rain.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Thursday.

Friday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue overnight Thursday into Friday. The potential still exists for very heavy rain during that time frame. Much of central Indiana could pick up anywhere between one and three inches of rainfall through Friday afternoon.

7 day forecast:

The pattern should start to quiet down just a bit heading into the weekend and early next week. The humidity will remain elevated but not super high for the weekend. Look for just isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with dry conditions on Sunday. The pattern should remain quiet as we open up the new work week with highs into the low 80s on Monday and back to near-normal temperatures by Tuesday of next week.