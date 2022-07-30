Weather

Pleasant weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Low humidity and comfortable temperatures continue for the weekend. Rain chances ramp up to open up the work week.

SATURDAY: Dry air from Canada has filled in, making for a very comfortable start this morning. Dew point numbers are in the mid and upper 50s across much of the state, and should hold there for most of the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet and comfortably cool. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Dry start to the day. A disturbance moving to our south will likely squeeze out a few showers and storms for some of our southern counties.

Otherwise, the rest of the state is quiet under partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Cold front moves through on Monday, sparking scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Humidity will skyrocket for much of the week. Hot temperatures look to return starting Wednesday, with highs returning to the middle 90s and heat index values jumping over 100°.