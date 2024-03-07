Potential for heavy rain heading into the weekend



Cloudy conditions continue Thursday, rain returns Friday.



Thursday:

We’ve noted a little bit of light drizzle across the area this morning with a low stratus cloud deck. We should remain dry for the remainder of the day, but clouds will likely hang tough for much of our Thursday with only a few rays of sunshine expected throughout the day.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s across much of central IN for the afternoon.

Thursday night:

Clouds continue to increase for the overnight hours ahead of our next robust storm system that will arrive for Friday. We could see a few showers starting to fill in in the western portions of the state as we go deeper into the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will range into the mid to upper 40s.

This weekend:

Two waves of systems will move through on Friday allowing for widespread rain for much of the day. We a We actually could catch a brief lull in the rain for the mid to late afternoons before round #2 arrives by this evening.

2nd wave of rain will arrive for Friday evening and that will continue into the overnight hours. Expect steady and at times heavy rainfall across much of the state. A few thunderstorms could also be possible throughout this Time. We expect scattered showers to continue well into Saturday before eventually tapering off Saturday afternoon. Cold enough air on the backside of this system could make a brief flip from rain to snow showers across northern portions of our state Saturday afternoon and evening.

Total rainfall for the events could range between one to two inches. Widespread flooding is not anticipated but areas that are prone to flooding certainly should keep an eye on things as we head into the weekend.

8 day forecast:

We’ll turn sharply cooler as we head into the weekend with a high of around 50° on Saturday but quickly falling throughout the day. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s to end the weekend which is close to average for this time of year.

Much warmer temperatures anticipated as we head into next week. Monday we’ll have highs into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. 60s will return for Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday with most of those days being quiet period a quick moving upper level system will slide in here on Wednesday and that could provide us with some light rain chances through the midweek.