Prepare For Icy Bridges The Next Few Mornings

TONIGHT

Indianapolis will see a mostly cloudy evening with temperatures around the low 30s. The lingering moisture from earlier precipitation could freeze, leading to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks. Residents should be cautious when traveling, especially on less-traveled roads and overpasses where ice forms more easily.

TOMORROW



Mostly cloudy skies will continue with lows around 32°F. The lingering moisture on roadways may freeze, leading to slick travel conditions. Residents should exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to rapid cooling and ice formation.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Conditions remain partly cloudy with a low around 31°F. The relatively stable temperatures reduce the likelihood of new icy patches forming, but caution is still advised during the early morning hours, particularly in shaded or rural areas.



TUESDAY

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 42°F. There’s a 40% chance of rain, suggesting a wet day ahead. Commuters should prepare for potentially slick roads and reduced visibility during rainfall. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph, adding to the day’s blustery conditions.



8 DAY FORECAST



The week ahead in Indianapolis points to a mix of cloudy and partly sunny days with daytime temperatures primarily in the 40s and nighttime lows near 30°F. There’s a possibility of rain on Tuesday, and the rest of the week is expected to be drier with a few chances to see the sun. Residents should stay updated on the changing conditions and prepare for varying weather throughout the week.

This diverse weather pattern calls for awareness and preparation, as Indianapolis navigates a week of fluctuating conditions. The midweek sunshine will be a welcome break, but the potential for localized flooding and the impact of rain on the saturated ground remain concerns.

Early February in Indianapolis is usually characterized by cold winter weather, with average high temperatures around 37°F and lows typically near 22°F. Snowfall is common, adding to the winter landscape. Residents are accustomed to preparing for a range of winter conditions, from snowy days to clear but chilly weather, making it essential to stay informed about daily weather changes.