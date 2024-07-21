Preparing for pop-up thundershowers at times this upcoming week

TONIGHT

Central Indiana will see scattered showers tonight, especially over the southeast half. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 67°F. Light northeast winds. A stray thunder rumble isn’t off the table as deeper moisture moves in from the south.

TOMORROW

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Light east-northeast winds. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up after 11 AM due to lingering moisture and slight atmospheric instability. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with a low around 66°F. Light north-northeast winds continuing, keeping conditions mild.

TUESDAY

Daytime highs will hover around 85°F under mostly sunny skies. A 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the day heats up. Winds will be light and variable.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening might bring more showers and potential thunderstorms before calming down after midnight. Partly cloudy with lows around 65°F.

WEDNESDAY

A busier day with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms post-11 AM. It will be mostly sunny early with highs near 86°F. Winds turn west-southwest, gently pushing temperatures a bit higher.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Overnight lows are expected around 66°F under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY

Another day similar to Wednesday, but with a slightly higher chance of afternoon storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with calm winds turning north around 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A calmer night expected with a 30% chance of early showers, then clearing up. Lows will be cooler, around 63°F.

7 DAY FORECAST

After enjoying a break from last week’s stormy, humid conditions, the region has settled into a pattern of pleasant, albeit slightly cooler, weather. This respite will continue through Sunday. However, as we step into the new week, expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms primarily in the afternoons and evenings, with temperatures holding steady in the mid-80s. Humidity will rise slightly, but not to the oppressive levels seen previously. This pattern provides beneficial rainfall to our recently parched soils, offering some relief to local flora and potentially mitigating drought conditions, albeit making outdoor plans a bit uncertain.