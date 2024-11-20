Preparing for the first snowflakes of the season

Central Indiana is about to get its first taste of winter as snowflakes are expected to fall this Thursday. While areas north of Indianapolis may see up to an inch or two of snowfall, accumulations will be minimal due to warm ground temperatures and above-freezing air. Even so, the arrival of snow signals a shift in the season and serves as a reminder to start preparing for winter’s full impact.

This first round of snow may not cause widespread disruptions, but it could still create slick conditions on roads, especially during early morning commutes or on untreated surfaces. While much of the snow will melt upon contact with the ground, colder spots like bridges and overpasses may see some accumulation. Drivers are urged to use extra caution, particularly during the heaviest snowfall.

With snow in the forecast, homeowners should take proactive steps to ensure they’re ready for colder weather. First, check your heating system to make sure it’s functioning efficiently before temperatures drop further. Sealing windows and doors with weatherstripping or caulk can help block drafts and reduce heating costs. Outdoor faucets should also be winterized—disconnect hoses and cover faucets to prevent freezing. Finally, stock up on essentials like ice melt, shovels, and warm blankets to avoid last-minute scrambles when heavier snow arrives.

Car preparation is equally important as snow introduces new driving challenges. Check your tires to ensure they have sufficient tread and proper inflation for slick roads. Top off windshield washer fluid with a winter-grade solution and verify antifreeze levels to prevent freezing in the engine. Create an emergency kit with essentials such as a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, and a small shovel in case you get stranded. Don’t forget to inspect your car battery, as cold weather can drain its power more quickly.

Though this week’s snow will likely melt soon after hitting the ground, it serves as an early reminder that winter is on its way. Taking a little time now to prepare your home and vehicle can save headaches later and ensure you’re ready for Indiana’s unpredictable winter season.