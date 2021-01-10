Quiet and cloudy end to weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly cloudy conditions continue Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures on tap for the work week.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy conditions for much of the day, with a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. Seasonable temperatures on tap for the afternoon, with highs in the middle 30s.

Sunday night:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the mid-20s.

Monday:

Some signs that cloud cover may break down a bit heading into Monday afternoon – so we’re going with a partly cloudy sky for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the upper 30s.

8 day forecast:

Slight and brief warmup moves in for the mid-week, with highs hitting the lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next system of interest moves in Thursday night into Friday, bringing a light rain/snow mix to the area Thursday night, with scattered snow showers on Friday. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend.