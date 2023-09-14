Quiet and comfortable pattern continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will gradually warm heading into the weekend.

This morning:

Another chilly start for many areas – especially in northern Indiana where numbers have slipped into the mid 40s in spots.

A few areas of fog have also been noted in northeastern Indiana. Like Wednesday, some patchy areas of fog will be possible through daybreak.

Thursday:

Not much to complain about through the day. Expect abundant sunshine and mild temperatures through the day. Highs should reach the middle 70s across much of the state.

Thursday night:

Mainly clear conditions with another round of seasonably chilly temperatures. Lows fall to the lower 50s in the city, with many outlying areas slipping into the 40s again for Friday morning.

Friday:

Quiet weather continues with sunshine expected through the day. Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Weekend:

Temperatures will warm slightly for Saturday, with highs approaching 80° across the central portions of the state. A weak cold front moves through late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There’s not a lot of moisture available, but a a few spotty showers will be possible leading into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Otherwise, expect a slightly cooler but pleasant Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern across much of the country remains stagnant, meaning quiet weather continues for much of the extended and beyond. Little if any rain chances are in play over the next 8-14 days. Temperatures look to warm to slightly above average levels over the long term.