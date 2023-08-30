Quiet and comfortable stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few more nice days ahead before another round of high heat invades the state.

Wednesday:

About as nice as it gets this time of year. Another dose of Canadian high pressure keeps our temperatures slightly below average and the humidity pretty low. Winds could pick up a bit through the afternoon, but overall a picture perfect day on tap. Highs top out in the middle/upper 70s.

Wednesday night:

Mainly clear and comfortably cool. There could be some isolated areas of fog, but otherwise a nice and quiet night. Lows dip down to the middle 50s.

Thursday:

Sunny and mild day. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Friday:

The leading edge another dome of hot air will start rolling into the state by the end of the week. Temperatures won’t be too bad for the day, but they will be considerably warmer and closer to the seasonal normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

Holiday weekend:

Weather remains quiet, but temperatures will jump to near 90° starting Saturday. Humidity will be higher, but should stay below the extremely high levels we experienced last week. Feels like temperatures will likely hover around the upper 90s to 100°.

8 day forecast:

Heat continues for much of next week, with several rounds of 90° temperatures through at least the middle of next week. Feels like temperatures will be close to 100° through at least next Wednesday.