INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A comfortably cool start to the morning with temperatures running 10-15° cooler than Monday morning. Highs Tuesday will warm to the upper 70s near 80s with lots of sunshine! Crisp evening and overnight as lows fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

An area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene throughout the week with a quiet and comfortable stretch. Highs on Tuesday will warm to the lower 80s with sunny skies. Highs will linger in the lower 80s through the remainder of the week.

Once we get to the weekend, shower and storm chances will increase. Temperatures will also warm to the upper 80s to near 90 with rising humidity! Storms return next Monday with highs in the mid-80s.