Weather

Quiet and cool start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A really nice start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s with a hazy sky. Highs Monday will top out in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine! Lows Monday night will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be another quiet and mainly dry day. We could see a stray shower during the afternoon with highs inching closer to the 80° mark. We’re still dry and comfortable through midweek with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine! Thursday humidity will begin to rise along side the temperatures with most spots warming to the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds! By the end of the week, we have rain chances returning with scattered showers and storms.

This weekend will look and feel a bit more like August with highs in the upper 80s and humid. Rain chances will return by Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Next week highs will warm to the lower 90s.