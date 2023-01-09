Weather

Quiet and mild stretch

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with mainly cloudy skies to start! Should be a cloudy day with highs in the lower 40s. Lows will bottom out in te lower 30s. Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 40s with a few more rays of sunshine!

Next weather maker will arrive mid week. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon with highs continuing to warm to the upper 40s. Showers arrive late in the evening and will linger through the overnight. Lows will botom out in the lower 30s which will transition any precipitation over to light snow or a mix early on. Light [rain and snow will continue through the day with highs in the lower 50s! Cold front will usher in colder air to round out the work week with highs in the mid 30s Friday with some clouds and sun!

This weekend will be chilly but seasonal with highs in the mid 30s! Should be dry with some sunshine as well. Next chance for some rain arives next Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.