Weather

Quiet and mild week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chilly start to the week with temperatures in the upper 20s with feel-like temperatures in the midteens. It should be a seasonal Monday with highs in the lower 40s with a mainly sunny sky. Lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s Tuesday.

Highs will cool midweek with most spots in the mid to upper 30s with sunshine! It gets warmer by Thursday with highs in the mid-40s with plenty of sunshine. The next weather maker arrives Christmas Eve, bringing in a spotty shower chance. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 50s.

Christmas looks dry and warm! Highs will remain in the lower 50s with sunshine around. Shower chances return by Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.