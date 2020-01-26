Quiet and seasonably cool start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a few peeks of sun this afternoon clouds return later tonight.

TONIGHT: While we saw a little sunshine at times this afternoon clouds increase later tonight. It will be dry but chilly this evening with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: The work week starts off quiet and dry. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. It’s going to be seasonably cool with highs a couple of degrees above normal. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Another quiet day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temperatures once again climb into the upper 30s. Normal highs for this time year is 36.

WEDNESDAY: A weak system is going to move into parts of the state. There’s a chance for a little wintry mix in the southern part later in the afternoon and evening but most of central Indiana should stay cloudy.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the lower 40s for the end of the work week. There’s a chance we may see a scattered mix late Friday and Saturday. Long range computer models are suggesting temperatures will warm into the 50s by the first week of February.