Quiet and seasonal stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a mainly sunny sky! A quiet Monday afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night will become chilly with lows in the 30s.

A cold front will pass over the state on the dry side but will cool us off a little more with highs in the upper 40s Tuesday. Right behind the cold front, an area of high pressure will build Wednesday helping temperatures warm slightly. Most should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday look fantastic and much warmer! Highs should boost to the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. The 60s should continue through the weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 60s with sunshine. Highs Sunday cool with showers throughout the day.