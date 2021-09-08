Weather

Quiet and sunny week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and cloudy start to Wednesday with temperatures slowly climbing to the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon! Expect to see plenty of sunshine. Wednesday night lows fall to the upper 50s.

Another nice one Thursday with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine galore. We’ll end the week on a quiet and comfortable note with highs in the lower 80s.

Slightly warmer weekend with highs warming to the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday then cooling to the lower 80s by midweek with plenty of dry time!