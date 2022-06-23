Weather

Quiet and toasty end to the week

A nicer start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with low humidity and clear skies! Should still be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s. A toasty end to the week with highs in the lower 90s, low humidity and sunshine.

A warm and slightly humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine Saturday. Sunday shower and storm chances will ramp up with highs in the lower 90s.

Brief relief from the heat early next week with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine. Highs will then trend warmer through the end of the week with highs reaching 90° byt next Thursday.