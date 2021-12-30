Weather

Quiet and warmer end to the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a soggy midweek, rain moves out and milder temperatures move in for the next few days. Active pattern ramps up for the weekend.

Thursday:

Starting the day of with patchy areas of fog, which will likely hang around for much of the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy, but with a southwest flow working into the state, highs should make a run to 50° this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Quiet weather overnight, with the possibility of a few sprinkles possible. Lows fall to the lower 40s.

Friday:

Mostly to partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Weekend:

Large winter system moves into the Midwest for Saturday. Most of the state should stay on the warm side of the system, bringing widespread rain for New Year’s Day.

In northern Indiana, snow showers are likely for late morning into the afternoon, with several inches of accumulation possible.

Winter weather travel impacts for Saturday should be minimal across most of our state, with bigger issues in northern portions of Illinois.

Rain moves out by Saturday night. Much colder temperatures slide in on Sunday,with some linger snow showers possible across much of the state.

8 day forecast:

We’ll open the work week up chilly, with highs in the lower 30s, but quickly rebound to above normal temperatures for the midweek.