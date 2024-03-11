Quiet and warmer start to the week

Warming temperatures this week, with rain chances returning late week.

Monday:

Despite the chilly start here for this morning we’ll gradually warm up with plenty of sunshine and a lot of dry air in place. Expect highs to top out near 60 later this afternoon. It might get a little breezy, but not too bad, with wind gusts getting up to as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Monday night:

Clear conditions tonight as overnight lows only fall to the lower 40s.

Tuesday:

Quiet and warmer weather continues for Tuesday with partlyCloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s for the afternoon. Wind gusts could get up to as high as 30 mph for the afternoon.

Wednesday:

A weak wave on Wednesday could provide some light shower opportunities late in the day. Otherwise we are cloudy and mild with highs near 70.

Late week rain:

A more robust system coming in late week will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area starting Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect mild temperatures with highs near 70° for Thursday afternoon. Showers will likely continue into Friday for the morning hours, then sharply cooler with highs returning to the upper 50s to wrap up the work week

8 day forecast:

The weekend looks considerably cooler with highs near 60 on Saturday and highs only around 50 on Sunday. It appears we’re going to enter a cooler pattern as we get into the new work week next week for the next couple of weeks.