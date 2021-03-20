Quiet and warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a brief cold stretch, temperatures warm quickly for much of the extended.

Saturday:

High pressure overhead will keep conditions dry, quiet and clear. Temperatures should warm nicely too, with highs topping out in the upper 50s later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear sky and calm winds will allow for another chilly overnight. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Sunday:

Slightly warmer temperatures on tap for the end of the weekend, with again, abundant sunshine. Highs should hit the lower 60s by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continue to open up the week. Active pattern sets up starting Tuesday, with numerous showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances continue Wednesday and Thursday with a slight cool down for the end of the week. Temperatures rebound back to the 60s by next weekend.