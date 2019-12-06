Quiet end to the week; Rain returns next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few sprinkles Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. A cold front will move Friday with decreasing temperatures in the afternoon.

This weekend should be a mainly dry one with highs in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon and a mainly sunny sky! Even warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles will develop during the evening hours.

Better chance of widespread light rain the entire day with highs in the lower 50s. Much colder air will move in and will transition any rain to light flurries throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will cool significantly with most topping out in the mid-30s during the day.

Even colder Wednesday with temps in the lower 20s with a mainly sunny sky. By the end of the week, highs should warm to the lower 40s with a few showers.