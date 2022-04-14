Weather

Quiet end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cooler and windy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll clear out cloud cover today with a mainly sunny sky this afternoon! Highs will warm to the upper 50s. It’ll be a blustery day with a wind advisory in play all day for the northern half of the state. Winds will be gusting around 30 to 40 mph. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. Friday will be a slightly warmer day with highs warming to the lower 60s with a few stray showers possible.

Easter weekend will be a cooler one with highs below the seasonal high. Saturday and Sunday highs will top out in the lower to mid 50s with plenty of dry time and sunshine!

We’ll trend warmer next week with highs to start the week in the mid-50s which will linger through Tuesday. 60s are set to return mid to late week with a mostly sunny sky.