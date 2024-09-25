Quiet mid-week, beneficial rain could ease drought concerns this weekend | Sept. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Remnants of tropical storm Helene could bring 1-3″ of rain through the weekend.

This monring:

Slightly cooler temperatures with cloudy skies here for this morning. We are keeping an eye out for some patchy areas of fog this morning.

Wednesday:

We look to stay mostly cloudy as we head through much of the day today. There could be a few spotty light showers into the afternoon, but those should be few and far between and not really measurable. High temperatures will top out into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Mostly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours. Again, there could be a few patchy areas of drizzle from time to time. Lows will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday:

We will begin the day with cloudy skies on Thursday. Much of the daytime hours will likely be dry as we roll into Thursday afternoon. The remnants of Helene will start to approach the state by Thursday evening, which could bring some light showers to the southern half or southern third of the state.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s.

Remnants of Helene move in Friday:

Friday does appear to be a pretty wet day across much of central and southern Indiana, specifically as the remnants of tropical storm Helene move into the Midwest. Look for pretty steady and at times heavy rainfall for much of the day. In addition, winds could get a bit gusty, ranging from 30 to 40 mph at times.

Highs will top out into the mid-70s.

Wet weekend ahead?

Rain chances will continue for the weekend but don’t look quite as widespread as Friday as the remnants of Helene start to break up a bit and the center of circulation drifts to the south and west of central Indiana. Watch for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday and Sunday, with the better rain chances of the two days coming on Saturday. High temperatures will top out into the mid-70s for the weekend.

7 day forecast:

Seven-day rainfall estimates between one and two inches of rainfall through midweek next week, with the bulk of that rain coming over the weekend. Higher amounts are possible and even expected in southern portions of the state. Temperatures look to be seasonable, if not slightly below average, as we enter into the new work week with highs in the mid 70s on Monday and dropping to the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.