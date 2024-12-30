Quiet Monday gives way to messy Tuesday | Dec. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana’s stretch of mild December weather is about to come to an abrupt end.

This morning:

Low cloud cover with some isolated areas of dense fog are filling in from north to south this morning. Will likely see some of this fog hanging around for the next few hours, which could lead into the morning rush hour.

Monday:

Outside of the fog, look for relatively quiet conditions under mostly cloudy skies today. Winds will die back quite a bit as well. Highs will top out into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday night:

Clouds will be on the increase for the early to mid-evening hours with light showers invading the western portions of the states just before midnight. Widespread rain will start to fill in gradually through the overnight hours. Overnight Lows will hang out in the low 40s.

Tuesday:

Wet conditions are expected for New Year’s Eve, especially north of I-70. A surface low will drag across the state, allowing for on-and-off showers for much of the day. It will also gradually increase our winds through the day, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night:

Much colder temperatures will fill in behind this low, which could allow for a fast transition from rain to snow showers as we head into the afternoon but more specifically for the evening hours. Little to no accumulation is expected. Precipitation should wind down as we enter into the new year around midnight.

New Year’s Day:

We will start off the new year with much colder but closer to average temperatures. Look for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures into the mid-30s with wind chills hovering into the teens.

Extended forecast:

The extended forecast looks chilly with another wave of light snow potentially moving in Thursday night into Friday. He will only hit the 20s for Friday and Saturday.

A high-impact winter system is in play for the back half of this weekend. It’s still too early to tell on track and strength, so both rain and snow are very much in play for Sunday. Be sure to check back for updates on this changing forecast as things become a bit more clear later on this week.

Long-term patterns look to remain cold across the eastern half of the country. They should also open the door for several snow opportunities through the middle of the month.