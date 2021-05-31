Weather

Quiet open to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures return to near normal levels as we close out the month of May in in central Indiana.

Today:

A big ridge of high pressure should keep up quiet and pleasant, with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Sunday. Expect highs to hit the middle 70s Monday afternoon.

Tonight:

Mostly clear, quiet and mild overnight. Lows fall to the upper 50s.

Tuesday:

Another nice day as we head back to work, with afternoon temperatures hitting the middle and upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

System moving through will bring needed rain to the area Wednesday into Thursday, with the best chances for widespread showers and storms coming in on Wednesday. Temperatures look to reach above-average levels starting Friday and into the weekend, where middle to upper 80s will be possible for Saturday and Sunday.