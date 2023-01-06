Weather

Quiet pattern ahead

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures int he lower 30s with a few stray sprinkle through the morning. A sprinkle will stick with us through the afternoon with loads of clouds through the afternoon. Highs will remain average with highs in the upper 30s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s.

This weekend will be chilly and cloudy with highs Saturday in the lower 40s. We’ll start off dry with some sunshine. A system to our south will pass through the state which will increase clouds and also a light wintry mix chance through the overnight! This could produce some freezing rain which could slicken up the roads overnight and early Sunday morning. We could be dealing with minor ice accumulation for the early morning drive Sunday. A light mix will stick sround during the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Highs will hold steady through much of next week with most spots in the lower to mid 40s. A chance of showers returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Highs remain average through the end of the week with a rain chance Friday.