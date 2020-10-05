Weather

Quiet stretch ahead

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with some patchy frost. Sunshine will rule the forecast Monday with an area of high pressure in place. High temperatures will top out in the lower 60s. Clear skies will settle in tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

A warmer Tuesday with highs headed to the lower 70s with lots of sunshine! A quiet and dry stretch will continue through midweek with highs in the mid-70s.

The quiet and dry stretch will continue through the end of the week with highs in still hovering in the lower to mid-70s. A great looking weekend for right now with highs in the mid-70s.

