Weather

Quiet stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice and mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies! Another dry, sunny and comfortable day! Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the mid-60s.

It’ll be another nice day Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with a partly sunny sky.

A hot end to the week with highs warming to the upper 80s with rain chances returning. Temperatures will continue to warm through this upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 80s with a spotty shower or storm. We break into the 90s Sunday with shower and storm chances continuing through the afternoon.

Early next week scattered showers and storms will continue with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances move out Tuesday with highs cooling to the upper 80s with 90s returning midweek.