Weather

Quiet stretch to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and comfortable start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. Expect to see another pleasant afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! Another great evening with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene through mid to late week! Highs will top out in the lower 80s with sunshine Wednesday. Highs will inch closer to seasonal Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances return Friday with spotty storm chances. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Even warmer this weekend with highs inching closer to 90° with humidity increasing too! Rain chances will stick around for Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will break into the 90s Sunday and will stick around through the early half of next week.