Quiet Tuesday ahead, storms return Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of strong to severe storms for parts of the state Wednesday night.

Tuesday:

High pressure settles in today, leaving us with much more sunshine for much of the day. Can’t rule out some areas of light fog this morning, and a few spotty showers/storms are also possible very late this afternoon – but should be few and far between.

Highs top out in the lower/middle 80s.

Tuesday night:

Quiet night with partly cloudy conditions and comfortable temperatures. Lows dip to the lower/middle 60s.

Wednesday:

Half and half day on tap. Morning hours should be dry and bright, with mostly sunny conditions. Clouds will increases quickly ahead of storms moving in for the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a marginal risk for strong/severe storms Wednesday. Damaging winds are the primary concern. Higher probability of severe storms will likely be south/southwest of the state.

Heavy rain potential with these storms, especially south of I-70, with some areas possibly pickup up 2″ of rainfall – so flooding could be an issue.

Rain chance should exit by early Thursday morning.

Thursday:

Dry and comfortable day, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs range from the upper 70s in northern Indiana, near 80° in central Indiana, and mid 80s in southern Indiana.

8 day forecast:

Briefly warmer and more humid conditions on the way for Friday and Saturday, ahead of a cold front working through for the start of the weekend. Right now, just isolated showers and storms possible as the front works through Saturday morning. We’ll dial back the temps a touch starting Saturday night into Sunday. Next chance for rain will arrive early next week.

Humidity will remain elevated, but manageable with the exception of Friday/Saturday.

7 day rainfall puts most of the state between 0.5″ to 1.0″. With some thunder, we’ll likely see some locally higher amounts.