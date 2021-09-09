Weather

Quiet weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crisp start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s to start with a clear sky! It should be another nice day with highs in the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows Thursday night will fall to the mid-50s.

Nice and dry weather continues through Friday with highs approaching the lower 80s with sunshine.

Heat returns this weekend with highs in the upper 80s with plenty of dry time and sunshine! The heat will continue through the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Next week dry and comfortable weather will continue with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s by Thursday of next week.