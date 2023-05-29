Quiet weather Memorial Day; heat builds this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The dry stretch looks to continue for much of this week, as hot temperatures settle in to open the new month.

Monday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions for much of the day. Warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Tuesday:

Should be a sunny start, with a few cumulus clouds popping for the afternoon. Can’t rule out a rogue shower/storm for the afternoon but most should be dry. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday:

Same setup – mostly sunny dry and very warm conditions with the possibility of a pop up afternoon storm. Highs flirt with 90.

8 day forecast:

Heat continues to build for the end of the week into the weekend, with highs well into the 90s. Humidity should stay rather low – keeping much needed rain chances slim.