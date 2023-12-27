Quiet Wednesday, rain and snow chances return late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures well run a little above average heading into the holiday weekend.

Wednesday:

Some areas of fog have developed over portions of the state – mainly in northwestern Indiana. We may see this fog expand a bit as we approach daybreak this morning.

As the day progresses, cloud cover will increase, courtesy of a large system over northern Missouri. Despite the cloudier skies, temperatures should climb into the 40s.

Wednesday night:

Wednesday night brings the potential for precipitation associated with our incoming system. A band of showers – possible snow showers will work into southwestern Indiana overnight – some of that precipitation may make it up to central Indiana as we approach the early morning hours of Thursday. Accumulation would be light if any for most areas – the exception would be under an isolated heavy band of snow showers.

Thursday/Friday:

As we move into Thursday and Friday, the forecast becomes more uncertain. The stacked low over Missouri is expected to advance eastward, bringing precipitation into southwestern Indiana.

Most areas will experience a light, chilly rain, while others may see a mixture of rain and snow or possibly all snow. Accumulations should be pretty limited, as the ground temperatures remain warm enough to melt most of the snow on contact. The exception will be where heavier snow bands set up, which will be extremely isolated.

A similar set up for Friday, but should be limited to the morning hours, with a scattered mix of chilly rain and snow, and for some all snow showers.

The rest of Friday will be cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: Quieter Weather Returns

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the forecast looks quiet with near-average temperatures. A cold front may approach late Sunday, bringing a chance of light showers or snow showers, but significant impacts are not expected. The cold front will bring a shot of colder temperatures to open up the New Year.

8 day forecast:

Seasonably chilly temperatures heading back to work next week, with quiet weather continuing though the mid week.