Quiet week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will gradually warm up to above normal levels later this week.

This morning:

We’re keeping an eye on a few areas of patchy ground fog that have developed -but any fog that is around shouldn’t cause any major issues this morning.

Temperatures are running comfortably cool, with most areas hanging around the low/mid 50s.

Monday:

Outside of any fog issues this morning, it should be another very bright and mild day. Highs top out in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Monday night:

Clear conditions will lead to another night of crisp if not chilly temperatures overnight, with lows falling to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Tuesday:

Some patchy areas of fog will again be possible in the morning. Otherwise expect sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the middle/upper 70s.

Wednesday:

A ridge building across the Midwest will allow for a slight warm up for the second half of the week. Sunny conditions for much of the dya Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Our pattern has been quite dry for a while. Over the last 30 days, we’ve only received 6% of our normal rainfall. Much of the state is now considered “abnormally dry” in the latest drought monitor.

The 7 day rainfall forecast looks pretty bleak, with little to no rain over the next week.

Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to warm for the end of the week, topping out in the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks pleasant with highs near 80s both days. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday.