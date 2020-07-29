Rain and cooler temperatures ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild and sunny start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. It should be a great summer-like afternoon with highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine! A comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 60s with a clear sky.

On Thursday a cold front will move in sparking up a few showers and storms during the afternoon with highs much cooler with most spots in the lower 80s. A few spotty showers and storms will stick around Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Unsettled and cooler weekend with Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s with a scattered shower or storm both days! Scattered storms will continue through early next week with highs in the lower 80s.