Rain and snow Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will increase as cooler air continues to sink into the state.



Friday night: After a little afternoon sunshine, clouds will increase as temperatures decrease tonight. Expect mostly cloudy and cold conditions overnight.



Saturday: Isolated precipitation will develop Saturday morning, expect a wintry mix early. As temperatures warm to the 40s we’ll see a transition to all rain.

A few scattered showers will linger into Saturday afternoon.



Sunday: Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.



Monday: The best weather day of the week as temperatures return to the 50s under partly sunny skies.



8 Day forecast: Showers will once again develop Monday night. Expect on and off showers throughout the day on Tuesday. Enjoy another 50 degrees day before cooler air arrives Wednesday. There’s a slight chance for showers on Thanksgiving day as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 40s.



