Rain and snow this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have seen an abundance of sunshine with breezy winds and cooler temperatures.

Friday night:

Clouds look to increase this evening as we dip into the mid 30s for what will be a cold night.

Saturday:

We will see showers early in the day with snow eventually mixing in north of interstate 70. Precipitation will be on and off throughout the day. A dusting to a half inch of snow is expected.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday:

Dry time will return with partly sunny skies. This will lead to a slight warm up as highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

8 Day Forecast:

Our warm up trend looks to continue into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds as highs rise into the mid 50s. Temperatures continue to rise through Tuesday as showers will enter the forecast. Showers and storm chances are possible by midweek with daily rain chances after Monday.